Zuckerberg and Chan make 1st Met Gala appearance amid protests
Entertainment
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan made their first-ever Met Gala appearance Monday night, keeping things low-key in classic outfits: Zuckerberg in a black tux, Chan in a red dress.
Instead of walking the red carpet, they slipped in quietly as protests against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos happened outside.
Bezos sponsorship sparks Met Gala protests
Meta bought a table at the pricey event (tickets were $100,000 each), but it was Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez who led sponsorship with up to $20 million.
Their involvement sparked activist protests and hints of celebrity boycotts: Bella Hadid liked a post criticizing Bezos, and Zendaya was expected to be absent.
Still, the Met Gala went on as one of fashion's biggest nights for art and charity.