Zuckerberg and Chan make 1st Met Gala appearance amid protests

Bezos sponsorship sparks Met Gala protests

Meta bought a table at the pricey event (tickets were $100,000 each), but it was Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez who led sponsorship with up to $20 million.

Their involvement sparked activist protests and hints of celebrity boycotts: Bella Hadid liked a post criticizing Bezos, and Zendaya was expected to be absent.

Still, the Met Gala went on as one of fashion's biggest nights for art and charity.