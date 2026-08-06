Legendary rock band ZZ Top cancels Hollywood Bowl concert
What's the story
Legendary rock band ZZ Top has canceled their Hollywood Bowl concert just hours before the scheduled performance. The group cited "unforeseen personnel matters" as the reason for this abrupt decision. The announcement was made on their official Instagram account on Wednesday. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders, including those who purchased transportation and parking passes.
Statement
'The band is counting on everyone to bear with us'
Frontman Billy Gibbons said, "Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance."
He added, "Friends, fans and followers of ZZ Top are the best in the business, and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption."
The band has not revealed any further details about these unforeseen personnel matters.
Upcoming shows
Other shows lined up for ZZ Top
Despite the Hollywood Bowl cancellation, ZZ Top is still scheduled to perform at the Saroyan Theater in Fresno, California on Friday.
The band will also be playing in Saratoga and Modesto, California over the weekend.
ZZ Top currently consists of guitarist Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and bassist Elwood Francis.
Francis joined after Dusty Hill's death in July 2021 at age 72.
Other cancellations
Cheap Trick also canceled their Hollywood Bowl performance
ZZ Top wasn't the only band to cancel their Hollywood Bowl performance.
Cheap Trick, who were also scheduled to perform at the venue on Wednesday, announced a "very special and intimate" sold-out show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood instead.
ZZ Top has been performing since 1969 and has released 15 studio albums, selling an estimated 50 million records.
They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.