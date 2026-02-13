1 crore UP voters get notice to fix registration issues India Feb 13, 2026

The Election Commission has sent notices to over 1 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh, asking them to clear up issues with their voter registration.

This is part of a big review of the electoral rolls, running until Thursday.

In total, about 3.26 crore people could get these notices—some because they aren't linked to the old 2003 list, and others due to errors found in this year's draft.