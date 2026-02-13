1 crore UP voters get notice to fix registration issues
The Election Commission has sent notices to over 1 crore voters in Uttar Pradesh, asking them to clear up issues with their voter registration.
This is part of a big review of the electoral rolls, running until Thursday.
In total, about 3.26 crore people could get these notices—some because they aren't linked to the old 2003 list, and others due to errors found in this year's draft.
How to fix errors
Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa is making sure local officials hold hearings and help voters fix any problems.
Voter lists with flagged names are posted at public offices and online so people can check easily.
Booth Level Officers are set up at help desks to guide anyone who gets a notice—just bring your documents within 10 days if you need to sort things out.
District staff are keeping things organized and making sure everyone gets a fair shot to update their info.