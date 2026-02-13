Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's BNP claims majority, picks early lead

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, is poised to win the national elections, according to media reports. A projection released at 5am on Friday shows the BNP set to win 151 out of 299 contested seats in the Jatiya Sangsad, or parliament. The Jamaat-led coalition trails with 43 seats, the Dhaka Tribune reported. "BNP is set to form the government after winning the majority of seats," a statement by the party said.

Political shift First election without Hasina, Zia Voting was canceled in one constituency after a candidate's death. This election marks a new era, being the first without two former prime ministers, Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia. Hasina was ousted in a student-led uprising in August 2024 and has since been living in India. Zia passed away last December. Rahman returned from exile to take charge of the BNP after Zia's death, becoming a key contender for prime minister amid the Awami League's suspension from contesting elections.

Election dynamics BNP's main rival, other key details The BNP's primary rival is an alliance of 11 parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami. The alliance includes the National Citizen Party, a student-led group that emerged from anti-Hasina protests. Voters also participated in a referendum on the July National Charter, which proposes major reforms like limiting prime ministers to two terms and restoring the caretaker system for free and fair elections. According to Bangladesh's Election Commission, turnout on Thursday was 60.69%.

Reform proposals Yunus hails day as 'birth' of Bangladesh's new chapter Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, who leads the interim government, described the election as the "birth" of a new chapter. "Through today's process, people have rejected the past," Yunus said, stressing the superlative importance of the referendum for national change. In contrast, Hasina called the elections "deceptive" and demanded their cancellation due to alleged low turnout and "empty" polling stations. Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasiruddin was quoted as saying by Bdnews24 that there is no scope for manipulation or irregularities.

Diplomatic attention India closely watching elections India is closely watching the elections due to their implications for bilateral ties with Bangladesh. The country has been concerned about Bangladesh's closer ties with Pakistan and China post-Hasina's ouster. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The election is going on in Bangladesh...we should wait for the outcome to see what sort of mandate has come." Meanwhile, the United States congratulated the BNP on its "historic victory" in elections, its embassy in Dhaka said.

Twitter Post US Ambassador to Bangladesh congratulates BNP Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on a successful election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Tarique Rahman on your historic victory. The United States looks forward to working with you to realize shared goals of prosperity and security for both our countries. — Ambassador Brent T. Christensen (@USAmbBangladesh) February 13, 2026

PM's outreach PM Modi congratulates Rahman Early on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform X to congratulate Rahman on the electoral success. Modi wrote, "This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership," adding, "India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh." He also stated his eager anticipation to work mutually to strengthen the "multifaceted relations" and "advance our common development goals."