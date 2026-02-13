T20 WC: Will Abhishek Sharma return for clash against Pakistan?

World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma missed India 's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia due to illness. However, after India's massive 93-run victory in the game, Varun Chakravarthy has given a positive update on Abhishek's health. As per the star spinner, who claimed three wickets in the game, the dasher is expected to return for the high-voltage Pakistan clash on February 15 in Colombo.

Recovery update Varun Chakravarthy gives update on Abhishek's health Speaking to reporters after India's biggest T20 WC win by run margin, Varun said, "I think he will play the next match; I don't know. But as far as I've spoken to him, he looks good and did some practice today also." The top-ranked T20I bowler's comments have sparked speculation about Abhishek's potential inclusion in India's playing XI for their upcoming match against Pakistan.

Debut details Abhishek missed the match against Namibia due to illness Abhishek made his T20 World Cup debut for India on February 7 against the USA. However, he missed the match against Namibia due to illness. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said during the toss that Abhishek is still not fine and might miss a game or two. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also tweeted an update on Abhishek's condition, confirming he is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection.

