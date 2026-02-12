Team India outclasses Namibia in 2026 T20 World Cup: Stats

The Indian cricket team hammered minnows Namibia in Match 18 of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Group A contest at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium saw India score 209/9 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya hammered fifties. Gerhard Erasmus picked up a four-fer. In response, India bowled well to hurt Namibia in a 210-run chase. Namibia perished for 116 runs.

Information 2nd successive win for India India have registered two wins from two matches in Group A. They overcame USA in the opener. India claimed a 29-run win against USA in Mumbai and have now tamed Namibia in Delhi. India take on Pakistan next on Sunday.

Summary What happened in the contest? India rode on fine knocks from Kishan and Pandya to get to 209/9. Kishan shone with a breezy 24-ball 61 and was involved in a fifty-plus stand alongside Tilak Varma. Pandya then took over and added 81 runs with Shivam Dube. In response, Namibia were off to a good start before India hit back with wickets. From 84/2, they collapsed to 94/6.

Information A fast start from Sanju Samson Sanju Samson, who replaced Abhishek Sharma in India's side against Namibia, scored a fiery 8-ball 22 upfront. He smashed three sixes and a four. He struck at 275.

Kishan Kishan slams his maiden T20 World Cup fifty Kishan smashed a 24-ball 61. He owned a strike rate of 254.17 and hit five sixes and six fours. He raced to 1,092 runs from 38 T20Is at 29.51. This was his 8th half-century (100s: 1). His strike rate is 141.26, as per ESPNcricinfo. In T20 World Cups. Kishan has amassed 85 runs from three matches at 28.33 (SR: 177.08).

Information 33rd T20 fifty from Kishan's blade Overall in T20s, Kishan has bagged 6,083 runs from 222 matches (213 innings) at 30.72. He owns a strike rate of 140.81. This was his 33rd T20 fifty (100s: 7). Kishan is one shy of 600 fours (599) and is nearing 300 sixes (295).

Pandya Pandya punctures Namibia with 28-ball 52 Pandya's knock had four fours and four sixes (SR: 185.71). In 321 T20s (278 innings), Pandya has closed in on 6,000 runs (5,978). He averages 30.04 (SR: 144-plus). He registered his 25th T20 fifty and has smoked 322 sixes. 2,128 of Pandya's T20 runs have come for India (T20Is) at 28.37 from 131 matches (102 innings). He smashed his 8th T20I fifty.

Do you know? A 3rd T20 World Cup fifty for Pandya In ICC T20 World Cup history, Pandya has amassed 414 runs from 26 matches (18 innings) at 29.57, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 3rd fifty in T20 World Cup.

Erasmus Gerhard Erasmus enters T20 World Cup record books with four-fer As per Cricbuzz, Erasmus (4/20) became the 4th skipper in T20 World Cup with a four-wicket haul. Erasmus is the 2nd skipper to take a T20 World Cup four-fer against Team India after New Zealand's Daniel Vettori in 2007. Vettori managed 4/20 in that contest. Erasmus owns 68 T20 wickets from 152 matches (75 innings) at 18.72. He has 62 scalps for Namibia (T20Is).