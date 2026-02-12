T20 WC, Hardik Pandya punctures Namibia with 28-ball 52: Stats

Indian cricket team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya , punctured Namibia with a solid 52-run knock off 28 balls in Match 18 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Pandya came to the crease when India were 120/3. Soon, the side was reduced to 124/4. Pandya and Shivam Dube made sure there were no further hiccups with an 81-run stand. India scored 209/9 in 20 overs.

Knock Pandya scores a fine fify for India Pandya and Dube's stand was a saving grace for Team India, who lost their way with two quick scalps in the middle overs. In the 13th over, Pandya opened up and smashed Bernard Scholtz for a six. He once again attacked Scholtz in the 15th over before targeting Ben Shikongo. Pandya scored a 27-ball fifty before falling to Gerhard Erasmus off the next ball.

Stats 25th T20 fifty for Pandya Pandya's knock had four fours and four sixes (SR: 185.71). In 321 T20s (278 innings), Pandya has closed in on 6,000 runs (5,978). He averages 30.04 (SR: 144-plus). He registered his 25th T20 fifty and has smoked 322 sixes. 2,128 of Pandya's T20 runs have come for India (T20Is) at 28.37 from 131 matches (102 innings). He smashed his 8th T20I fifty.

Advertisement