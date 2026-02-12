T20 WC, Hardik Pandya punctures Namibia with 28-ball 52: Stats
What's the story
Indian cricket team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, punctured Namibia with a solid 52-run knock off 28 balls in Match 18 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Pandya came to the crease when India were 120/3. Soon, the side was reduced to 124/4. Pandya and Shivam Dube made sure there were no further hiccups with an 81-run stand. India scored 209/9 in 20 overs.
Knock
Pandya scores a fine fify for India
Pandya and Dube's stand was a saving grace for Team India, who lost their way with two quick scalps in the middle overs. In the 13th over, Pandya opened up and smashed Bernard Scholtz for a six. He once again attacked Scholtz in the 15th over before targeting Ben Shikongo. Pandya scored a 27-ball fifty before falling to Gerhard Erasmus off the next ball.
Stats
25th T20 fifty for Pandya
Pandya's knock had four fours and four sixes (SR: 185.71). In 321 T20s (278 innings), Pandya has closed in on 6,000 runs (5,978). He averages 30.04 (SR: 144-plus). He registered his 25th T20 fifty and has smoked 322 sixes. 2,128 of Pandya's T20 runs have come for India (T20Is) at 28.37 from 131 matches (102 innings). He smashed his 8th T20I fifty.
Do you know?
A 3rd T20 World Cup fifty for Pandya
In ICC T20 World Cup history, Pandya has amassed 414 runs from 26 matches (18 innings) at 29.57, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 3rd fifty in T20 World Cup.