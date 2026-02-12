Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh completes 250 T20 wickets: Key stats

Star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has completed 250 wickets in T20 cricket. Arshdeep reached the landmark in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The left-arm seamer dismissed Namibia opener Jan Frylinck to touch the mark. Arshdeep is currently India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

Milestone 188 T20 caps for Arshdeep Arshdeep got to 250 T20 wickets in his 188th appearance. He averages under 22 and has an economy rate of 8-plus. His tally includes 5 four-wicket hauls and 2 fifers. According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm seamer became the 75th player to complete 250 T20 wickets. In a stellar T20 career, he has represented India, Punjab, and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

India Most T20I wickets for India As mentioned, Arshdeep is India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He had become the third-fastest to 100 T20I wickets among players from Full Member teams. Across 78 matches, the left-arm speedster has taken 120-plus wickets at an average of under 20. His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Arshdeep made his T20I debut in July 2022.

T20 WC Arshdeep in T20 World Cups Arshdeep is featuring in his third T20 World Cup edition (2022, 2024, and 2026). He was instrumental in India's title-winning run in 2024, taking 17 wickets at 12.64. He has the joint-most wickets in a T20 World Cup edition, with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (also 17 in 2024). With this wicket against Namibia, Arshdeep also raced to 30 wickets in T20 World Cup history.

