Gerhard Erasmus enters T20 World Cup record books with four-fer
What's the story
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has entered record books in the ICC T20 World Cup. The spin all-rounder claimed a historic four-fer versus the Indian cricket team in Match 18 of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Thursday. The match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium saw India get to 209/9 in 20 overs. Erasmus was the pick of the bowlers for his side (4/20).
Record
Captains with four-fers in T20 World Cup
As per Cricbuzz, Erasmus became the 4th skipper in T20 World Cup with a four-wicket haul. 4/17 - Rashid Khan (AFG) vs NZ, Providence, 2024 4/20 - Daniel Vettori (NZ) vs IND, Johannesburg, 2007 4/20 -Zeeshan Maqsood (OMA) vs PNG, Al Amerat, 2021 4/20 - Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) vs IND, Delhi, 2026 4/23 - Rashid Khan (AFG) vs BAN, Kingstown, 2024
Do you know?
2nd skipper to achieve the mark against India
Erasmus is the 2nd skipper to take a T20 World Cup four-fer against Team India after New Zealand's Daniel Vettori in 2007. Vettori managed 4/20 in that contest.
Stats
Maiden four-fer for Erasmus in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Erasmus has raced to 68 T20 wickets from 152 matches (75 innings) at 18.72. This was his maiden four-fer in T20s. As many as 62 of his T20 scalps have come for Namibia in T20Is from 79 matches (58 innings) at 15.7. Erasmus now owns 9 scalps from 17 T20 World Cup games (11 innings) at 18.55.
Do you know?
2nd Namibia bowler with a T20 WC four-fer
Erasmus is now just the 2nd Namibia player with a four-fer in T20 World Cup. He joined Ruben Trumpelmann, who took 4/21 versus Oman in the 2024 edition.
Information
4 big Indian scalps for Erasmus
Erasmus introduced himself in the 8th over and got a settled Ishan Kishan off the 1st ball itself. In the 12th over, he got Tilak Varma's scalp. The 19th over, saw him dismiss half-centurion Hardik Pandya and then he castled Axar Patel.