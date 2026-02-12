Gerhard Erasmus enters T20 World Cup record books with four-fer

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus has entered record books in the ICC T20 World Cup . The spin all-rounder claimed a historic four-fer versus the Indian cricket team in Match 18 of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Thursday. The match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium saw India get to 209/9 in 20 overs. Erasmus was the pick of the bowlers for his side (4/20).

Record Captains with four-fers in T20 World Cup As per Cricbuzz, Erasmus became the 4th skipper in T20 World Cup with a four-wicket haul. 4/17 - Rashid Khan (AFG) vs NZ, Providence, 2024 4/20 - Daniel Vettori (NZ) vs IND, Johannesburg, 2007 4/20 -Zeeshan Maqsood (OMA) vs PNG, Al Amerat, 2021 4/20 - Gerhard Erasmus (NAM) vs IND, Delhi, 2026 4/23 - Rashid Khan (AFG) vs BAN, Kingstown, 2024

Do you know? 2nd skipper to achieve the mark against India Erasmus is the 2nd skipper to take a T20 World Cup four-fer against Team India after New Zealand's Daniel Vettori in 2007. Vettori managed 4/20 in that contest.

Advertisement

Stats Maiden four-fer for Erasmus in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, Erasmus has raced to 68 T20 wickets from 152 matches (75 innings) at 18.72. This was his maiden four-fer in T20s. As many as 62 of his T20 scalps have come for Namibia in T20Is from 79 matches (58 innings) at 15.7. Erasmus now owns 9 scalps from 17 T20 World Cup games (11 innings) at 18.55.

Advertisement

Do you know? 2nd Namibia bowler with a T20 WC four-fer Erasmus is now just the 2nd Namibia player with a four-fer in T20 World Cup. He joined Ruben Trumpelmann, who took 4/21 versus Oman in the 2024 edition.