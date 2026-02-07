T20 World Cup, defending champions India beat USA: Key stats

Defending ICC T20 World Cup champions India defeated the USA in Match 3 of the 2026 event. The Group A clash between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw the hosts post 161/9. Suryakumar Yadav 's 84* made the difference for India, who were 46/4 at one stage. In response, early wickets forced USA on the backfoot as India claimed victory.

India innings India recover from a position of bother India were 46/4 after six overs. Three wickets fell in the 6th over which was bowled by Shadley van Schalkwyk. He dismissed the likes of Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0). India were then reduced to 77/6 before Yadav and Axar Patel showed some fight. It was Yadav's heroics at the death which helped India get past 160.

Abhishek Abhishek Sharma records golden duck versus USA Team India opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck. USA's Ali Khan dismissed Abhishek off the 2nd ball in the 2nd over. Making his 174th appearance in T20s, Abhishek now owns 12 ducks, as per ESPNcricinfo. The southpaw owns 5,100 runs at 33.11. His strike rate is 173.52. In 39 T20Is, Abhishek now owns 4 ducks. He owns 1,297 runs at 36.02.

Duo Key T20 numbers for Kishan and Varma Indian opener Kishan scored a 16-ball 20. He hit a four and two sixes. Kishan, who owns 6,022 runs in T20s, has raced to 290 sixes. For India, he has 1,031 runs at 28.63. Varma's 25 had three fours and a six. He owns 1,208 runs from 41 T20Is (38 innings) at 48.32. Overall in T20s, he has 4,117 runs. Varma completed 200 sixes.

Information 8th duck for Dube in T20s India's Dube perished for a 1st-ball duck in the 6th over. The southpaw has now recorded 8 ducks in T20s from 194 matches (170 innings). Meanwhile, this was his 2nd duck for India in T20Is.

SKY Suryakumar Yadav hammers his 25th T20I half-century Yadav's knock had 4 sixes and 10 fours. Playing his 105th T20I, Yadav has raced to 3,114 runs from 99 innings at 37.97. This was his 25th half-century in T20Is (100s: 4). Yadav now owns 173 T20I sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Yadav has compiled 9,301 runs from 352 matches (326 innings) at 35.63. He smashed his 63rd fifty (100s: 6). Yadav owns 413 sixes.

T20 WC 6th T20 World Cup fifty for Yadav Yadav's 84* saw him race to a tally of 564 T20 World Cup runs from 18 matches at 35.25. He clocked his sixth fifty. He surpassed 50 fours in the tournament (56). Yadav is the 4th Indian batter with 50-plus fours. He also has 25 sixes. Yadav surpassed former Indian stars MS Dhoni (529) and Gautam Gambhir (524) in terms of T20 WC runs.

Bowling USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk rattles India with four-fer Van Schalkwyk's impressive bowling figures of 4 for 25 were instrumental in India's top-order collapse. He struck thrice in a decisive sixth over. This was van Schalkwyk's 5th T20 World Cup appearance. He went wicketless in the 2024 event. From 5 matches, he now owns 4 scalps at 32. Overall in T20Is, he has picked 19 scalps from 15 matches at 23 (4w: 1).

Chase A look at USA's chase Andries Gous (6) departed early on (8/1) before the USA were reduced to 13/3. A 58-run stand for the 4th wicket resurrected USA's innings. Milind Kumar (34) and Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) showed some resilience. However, India hit back to reduce the USA to 98/6. Shubham Ranjane scored a valiant knock of 37 off 22 balls. ﻿Mohammed Siraj picked a three-fer as USA managed 132/8.

Spin How did the Indian spinners fare? Varun Chakravarthy picked 1/24 from his 4 overs. He now owns 60 T20I wickets from 37 matches at 15.83. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged two wickets. He bowled 4 overs and conceded 24 runs. Axar now owns 88 scalps from 88 T20I matches at 21.55. Overall in T20s, he has raced to 261 wickets from 303 matches at 27.21.