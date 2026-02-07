Abhishek Sharma posted a duck (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma records golden duck versus USA

By Rajdeep Saha 07:34 pm Feb 07, 2026

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck in Match 3 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. USA's Ali Khan dismissed Abhishek off the 2nd ball in the 2nd over. Abhishek smashed the ball well but picked the fielder out at deep cover. Sanjay Krishnamurthi completed the catch. Notably, Abhishek is making his T20 World Cup debut.