T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma records golden duck versus USA
What's the story
Team India opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck in Match 3 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday. USA's Ali Khan dismissed Abhishek off the 2nd ball in the 2nd over. Abhishek smashed the ball well but picked the fielder out at deep cover. Sanjay Krishnamurthi completed the catch. Notably, Abhishek is making his T20 World Cup debut.
Do you know?
An unwanted record for Abhishek
As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek is now the 5th Indian batter to be dismissed for a duck on their T20 WC debut innings after Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Hooda. Among these 5, Nehra and Abhishek have posted golden ducks.
Numbers
12th T20 duck for Abhishek
Making his 174th appearance in T20s, Abhishek now owns 12 ducks, as per ESPNcricinfo. The southpaw owns 5,100 runs at 33.11. His strike rate is 173.52. In 39 T20Is, Abhishek now owns 4 ducks. The aggressive opener has scored 1,297 runs in T20Is for India at 36.02. He owns a strike rate of 194.45.