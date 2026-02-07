Indian batter Tilak Varma attains this sixes milestone in T20s

Indian batter Tilak Varma has raced to 200 sixes in T20 cricket. Tilak reached the landmark in India's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The only maximum from his blade helped Tilak get to 200 sixes. Tilak scored 25 runs off 16 balls as India got to 161/9 in 20 overs. Here are the key stats.

Numbers A look at his numbers Tilak, one of the most talented batters in India's white-ball circuit, completed 200 T20 sixes in his 135th match. He also has more than 300 fours (317). Across 127 innings, he averages 43.33 and has a strike rate of 144-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes 4 tons and 23 half-centuries. Notably, 74 of his T20 sixes have come in the Indian Premier League.

Information Tilak in T20I cricket Tilak has hammered more than 62 sixes and 94 fours in T20I cricket. He is among the most versatile batters in the current setup, who aces the art of both anchoring and hitting.

