T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav hammers his 25th T20I half-century 

In India's opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, captain Suryakumar Yadav played a stellar innings, scoring an unbeaten 84 off just 49 balls. His performance helped India post a challenging total of 161/9 against the USA at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The match witnessed India's early batting collapse with four wickets falling in the powerplay. However, Yadav's resilience and aggressive play later on ensured a competitive score for his team.

Match details Yadav's innings bolsters India's total India's top order faltered early, leaving the team at a precarious 46/4 by the end of the powerplay. Despite this, Yadav remained focused and built a crucial partnership with Axar Patel to take India past the three-figure mark. Later, he went after Saurabh Netravalkar in the final overs, hitting him for boundaries to finish unbeaten on 84 from just 49 balls.

Stats 63rd fifty for Yadav in T20s Yadav's knock had 4 sixes and 10 fours. Playing his 105th T20I, Yadav has raced to 3,114 runs from 99 innings at 37.97. This was his 25th half-century in T20Is (100s: 4). Yadav now owns 173 T20I sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Yadav has compiled 9,301 runs from 352 matches (326 innings) at 35.63. He smashed his 63rd fifty (100s: 6). Yadav owns 413 sixes.

Do you know? 6th T20 World Cup fifty for Yadav Yadav's 84* saw him race to a tally of 564 T20 World Cup runs from 18 matches at 35.25. He clocked his sixth fifty. Yadav surpassed 50 fours in the tournament (56). Yadav is the 4th Indian batter with 50-plus fours. He also has 25 sixes.

