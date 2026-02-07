T20 WC: USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk rattles India with four-fer

USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk stunned Indian fans with a sensational spell in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Saturday. He took three wickets in a single over, leaving the tournament favorites in early trouble. The 37-year-old's performance ensured India had one of their worst starts in a T20 innings, slumping to 46 for 4 inside the powerplay. India scored 161/9 in 20 overs with van Schalkwyk finishing with a four-fer.

Bowling stats Van Schalkwyk's brilliance leaves India reeling Van Schalkwyk's impressive bowling figures of 4 for 25 were instrumental in India's top-order collapse. He struck thrice in a decisive sixth over, first removing Ishan Kishan for 20 and then unsettling Tilak Varma. Shivam Dube fell on the first delivery, undone by another well-disguised slower ball as India slid to 46 for four. His final wicket was that of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh in the 19th over.

Career trajectory Who is Shadley van Schalkwyk? Van Schalkwyk is a South Africa-born fast-bowling all-rounder who represents the USA at the international level. He played domestic cricket for Western Province in 2008 before making his mark on the South African circuit with Knights and Free State. After moving to the United States in the 2020s, he worked his way through Minor League with Seattle Thunderbolts and Major League Cricket with Los Angeles Knight Riders.

