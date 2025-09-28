1 in 3 Indian kids have high triglycerides: Government report
A government report just revealed that about 1 in 3 Indian children aged 5-9 have high triglycerides—a type of blood fat linked to heart disease.
Some states like West Bengal and Sikkim see especially high rates, while Kerala and Maharashtra are doing better.
Other alarming findings
The report also found that nearly half of newborn deaths happen because babies are born too early or too small.
Plus, around 5% of teens already have high blood pressure, with Delhi and UP topping the list.
These numbers highlight how health challenges start young in India.
Gender gap in literacy persists
Literacy is improving—about 73% of kids over seven can read and write—but boys still outpace girls across age groups.
The findings suggest there's a lot more to do to ensure every kid grows up healthy and educated.