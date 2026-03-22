Chhattisgarh: 1 dead, 17 injured as ropeway cable snaps

Probe underway

Temple's ropeway service suspended

The Khallari Mata Temple is a popular religious site located about 3,000 feet above the ground. It attracts hundreds of devotees during Navratri, with many using the ropeway to reach the shrine. Following the accident, rescue teams and local authorities rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. The temple's ropeway service has been suspended until further notice as officials investigate a possible technical malfunction behind this tragic incident.