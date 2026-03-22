Chhattisgarh: 1 dead, 17 injured as ropeway cable snaps
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred at the Khallari Mata Temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Sunday. A ropeway cable snapped during the Navratri rush, killing one woman and injuring 17 others, according to India Today. The accident took place around 10:00am when a trolley carrying devotees fell from a height of nearly 200 feet. Eyewitnesses reported moments of panic as the trolley suddenly lost support and plunged downward.
Probe underway
Temple's ropeway service suspended
The Khallari Mata Temple is a popular religious site located about 3,000 feet above the ground. It attracts hundreds of devotees during Navratri, with many using the ropeway to reach the shrine. Following the accident, rescue teams and local authorities rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. The temple's ropeway service has been suspended until further notice as officials investigate a possible technical malfunction behind this tragic incident.
Safety concerns
Probe launched into incident
The incident has once again raised serious concerns about safety measures and maintenance standards at crowded religious sites, especially during peak festival seasons. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rescue and relief efforts continue. The probe will look into whether negligence or technical faults led to this tragic accident at Khallari Mata Temple.