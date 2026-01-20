Who are the special guests of Republic Day Parade 2026?

The Indian government has invited over 10,000 "special guests" from across the country to attend the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) said these invitees have been selected from various fields for their outstanding contributions to nation-building. The initiative aims to honor their efforts and enhance public participation in national events.

Guest list Diverse invitees: From para-athletes to innovators The guest list includes World Para Athletic Championship winners and medal-winning athletes from international competitions. Farmers practicing natural farming and those under the Pulses Self-Reliance Mission are also invited. Other invitees include transgenders and beggars rehabilitated under PM SMILE scheme, scientists associated with ISRO's Gaganyaan mission, Chandrayaan project, Deep Ocean Mission, and DRDO projects.

Scheme invitees Government scheme beneficiaries among special guests The list includes beneficiaries of several government schemes such as PM Awaas Yojana (Grameen), Jal Jeevan Mission, PM SVANidhi, and PM Shramyogi Maandhan. Women-led self help groups, Lakhpati Didis, women artisans trained under Khadi Vikas Yojana and Mahila Coir Yojana are on the guest list. Foreign delegates under Youth Exchange Programme 2026 and monk delegations attending Global Buddhist Summit will also be present at the parade.

Advertisement