Karnataka: 10 people drown in river, 4 others missing
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Sunday, where 10 people drowned in the Venkatapura River. The victims, a group of 14 people, had gone to collect mussel shells in the river near Bhatkal when they were swept away by strong currents, NDTV reported. While some were rescued and taken to the Government Hospital in Bhatkal, others remain missing as search operations continue.
Rescue operation
Victims believed to be from Saradahole in Shirali
The victims are believed to be from Saradahole in Shirali, according to police reports. The Bhatkal Rural Police Station officials quickly reached the scene and launched a rescue operation with help from local authorities and residents. Further details about the incident are awaited as search operations continue for those still missing.