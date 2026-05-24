The victims had gone to collect mussel shells

Karnataka: 10 people drown in river, 4 others missing

By Snehil Singh 05:32 pm May 24, 202605:32 pm

What's the story

A tragic incident occurred in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Sunday, where 10 people drowned in the Venkatapura River. The victims, a group of 14 people, had gone to collect mussel shells in the river near Bhatkal when they were swept away by strong currents, NDTV reported. While some were rescued and taken to the Government Hospital in Bhatkal, others remain missing as search operations continue.