J&K: 15 killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge

At least 15 people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir 's Udhampur district on Monday. The accident took place around 10:00am when the bus was traveling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, India Today reported. It reportedly lost control while negotiating a blind curve, overturned, and rolled down the hillside.

Emergency response Rescue operation underway, injured being evacuated A major rescue operation is currently underway, with the Army, police, and locals working together to evacuate the injured passengers. Many of those injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals and are said to be in critical condition. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed as rescue operations continue at the site of the accident and several of the injured remain critical.

Official response J&K CM expresses sorrow, assures government stands with victims' families Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed "deep sorrow" over the tragic accident. He assured that the government stands with the victims and their families during this difficult time. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also spoke to district officials about providing all possible assistance, including airlifting those seriously injured. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called the accident "heartbreaking" and directed relevant authorities to provide every possible assistance.

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