10 million Indians in West Asia caught up in conflict
Nearly 10 million Indians in West Asia, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are caught up in the US-Israel and Iran conflict.
Airspace closures have left thousands of workers, students, and tourists stranded, while the Indian government scrambles to figure out evacuation plans.
Many Indian workers are stuck in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Many Indian workers are stuck in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after nearby missile strikes.
Fear is running high; people are expressing concern and there are calls for the government to help them return.
The Ministry of External Affairs has set up emergency helplines for those affected.
Talks on with leaders across region to keep things calm
India's foreign minister is talking with leaders across the region to keep things calm.
Air India has paused flights for now, while IndiGo is planning special flights, but a repatriation plan is ready once it's safe.
Situation is intense
The situation is intense: there have been deadly blasts in Abu Dhabi, with three killed and dozens hurt—including one Indian national.
But there's some good news too: 84 MBA students from Pune on a study tour are safe at their Dubai hotel.
The government says they're monitoring everything closely and helping where they can.