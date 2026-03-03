10 million Indians in West Asia caught up in conflict

Nearly 10 million Indians in West Asia, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are caught up in the US-Israel and Iran conflict. Airspace closures have left thousands of workers, students, and tourists stranded, while the Indian government scrambles to figure out evacuation plans.

Many Indian workers are stuck in Dubai and Abu Dhabi Many Indian workers are stuck in Dubai and Abu Dhabi after nearby missile strikes.

Fear is running high; people are expressing concern and there are calls for the government to help them return.

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up emergency helplines for those affected.

Talks on with leaders across region to keep things calm India's foreign minister is talking with leaders across the region to keep things calm.

Air India has paused flights for now, while IndiGo is planning special flights, but a repatriation plan is ready once it's safe.