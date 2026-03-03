England Lions's UAE tour called off amid Iran-Israel tensions: Details

Along with the Lions's tour, the ECB has also canceled a planned training camp for the England women's team in Abu Dhabi . The decision was taken due to the prevailing instability across the Gulf region. The women's team was scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi as part of their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in the UK in June-July.

New plans

ECB exploring alternative options for the women's team

The ECB has said it is exploring "alternative options" to ensure the England women's team can prepare adequately for the T20 World Cup. An official statement from the board confirmed these changes and assured that they would keep everyone updated once a new plan is finalized. The decision comes amid wider disruptions in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict, affecting thousands of flights to and from the region.