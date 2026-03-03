Limited flight operations resume from Middle East to India

Limited flight operations from parts of the Middle East to India have resumed, providing some relief to stranded passengers. The development comes as airspace disruptions continue due to ongoing hostilities involving Iran, the US, and Israel. IndiGo has announced 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to Indian cities, including Hyderabad , Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, according to a report by India Today.

Security meeting CCS meets, asks departments to ensure safety of Indians The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met earlier on Sunday to discuss the safety of Indians in Gulf nations. The CCS has asked all concerned departments to take necessary measures for the welfare of Indian nationals. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assured that the government is ready to evacuate citizens if needed.

States' responses Karnataka sets up emergency operations center Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to PM Modi seeking help for those stranded due to flight disruptions. The state has set up a 24/7 emergency operations center with 109 people from Karnataka currently stuck in Dubai and Bahrain. In Andhra Pradesh, the Non-Resident Telugu Society has advised expatriates to reach Muscat for onward travel to Kochi as flights have resumed on this route.

Helpline establishment Punjab, Telangana governments take steps The Telangana government has also set up a control room at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help residents in crisis-hit West Asia. Officials are liaising with the Ministry of External Affairs to assess the situation. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a 24-hour helpline for the natives of the state stuck in affected countries and assured constant communication with the Centre for their safe return.

