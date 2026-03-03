US issues 'DEPART NOW' notice for Americans in these countries

The United States Department of State has issued an urgent advisory for American citizens in the Middle East, urging them to leave 15 countries in the region due to escalating violence and safety risks. While a Level 4 travel advisory has been specifically issued for Iran , Iraq, and Lebanon, the advisory applies to the following countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel , Palestine (Gaza and West Bank), Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Embassy attacks Advisory issued after Iranian drone attacks on US embassies The advisory comes after Iranian drones targeted US embassies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The US Embassy in Kuwait City was attacked on Monday, leading officials to advise American citizens to shelter in place. On Tuesday, a drone attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh caused minor damage and a small fire. No injuries were reported as the embassy was empty at the time of the attack.

Departure advisory Americans urged to leave now, State Department says Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar has also urged American citizens to "DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks." The State Department is assisting those needing help with departure arrangements. US citizens can contact the department at +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) or +1-888-407-4747 (from the US/Canada).

Escalating conflict Iran retaliates after joint US-Israel military operation against Tehran The conflict in the Middle East has intensified after a joint US-Israel military operation against Iran. The operation resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory strikes across Israel and US military bases. Fellow Gulf nations such as Qatar, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia have also come under fire from Iran.

