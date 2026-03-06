10 people drown in local rivers, ponds after Holi celebrations
India
Dhuleti celebrations in Surat, Gujarat took a heartbreaking turn on March 4, as 10 people drowned in local rivers and ponds after Holi.
Police have ruled these incidents accidental, not criminal.
Among the victims were four friends from Baben village who drowned while swimming in the Mindhola river.
Details of the incidents
Other drownings occurred in the Kim and Tapi rivers, including three friends from Mangrol and a Nepali security guard.
At least three more cases involved missing persons who were being searched for by rescue teams.
Police have filed accidental death reports, and post-mortems are underway at local health centers.