Heartbreak! South Africa's solid 2026 T20 World Cup journey ends

In the first semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup , New Zealand defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Marco Jansen's explosive unbeaten knock of 55 helped South Africa reach a total of 169/8. In response, a 117-run opening stand between Tim Seifert and Finn Allen helped NZ win (173/1). With this, SA's 2026 T20 World Cup journey ended.

Batting SA ride on Jansen's 55* to reach 169/8 After being asked to bat by New Zealand, South Africa had a shaky start with Quinton de Kock falling early after hitting a four and a six. Ryan Rickelton then perished for a golden duck. Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis tried to stabilize the innings but both got out. David Miller also departed cheaply. It was Jansen's 55* that helped SA get to 169/8.

Chase NZ complete run-chase in just 12.5 overs Seifert and Allen looked to be in control from the start and they decimated South Africa with powerful shots in the powerplay. The Kiwis added 84 runs in the first six overs and didn't look behind thereafter. Allen got to a 19-ball fifty and then raced to a 33-ball ton. New Zealand completed the chase in 12.5 overs.

Journey South Africa's 7-match winning run comes to an end In their Group D opener against Canada, South Africa won by 57 runs. SA then defeated Afghanistan via two Super Overs after the match was tied. South Africa won by 7 wickets against NZ next before winning by 6 wickets against the UAE. In the Super 8s, they defeated India by 76 runs, West Indies by nine wickets and Zimbabwe by 5 wickets.

Conclusion SA still waiting for maiden T20 World Cup title SA are still waiting for their maiden T20 World Cup title. They reached the final in 2024 before losing to India. And now, after playing a smart brand of cricket, they fell short in the knockout clash against New Zealand at Eden Gardens. The manner in which SA lost highlighted NZ's supremacy in a tense semi-final clash where the former had no answers.