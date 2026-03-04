T20 World Cup, semis: Marco Jansen slams 55* versus NZ

South Africa 's Marco Jansen provided fireworks against New Zealand in a knock of 55* from 30 balls at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The 1st semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday saw South Africa score 169/8 in 20 overs. It was Jansen who bailed his side out after they were 77/5 at one stage. Here are further details.

Knock Jansen adds 73-run stand alongside Stubbs Jansen walked out at number 7 for the Proteas, who were 77/5 after 10.2 overs. Alongside Tristan Stubbs, Jansen added a partnership worth 73 runs off 47 balls for the 6th wicket. After Stubbs departed, Jansen completed his fifty, hitting two sixes. Matt Henry's final over produced six runs and 2 wickets as South Africa failed to push their score around the 180 mark.

Stats 2nd fifty in T20Is for Jansen Jansen's knock was laced with 5 sixes and two fours. He struck at 183.33. Playing his 30th T20I (20 innings), Jansen has raced to 268 runs at 17.86. This was his 2nd fifty in T20Is (SR: 147.25). As per ESPNcricinfo, Jansen now owns 1,162 runs from 139 T20s (88 innings) at 19.69. He slammed his sixth fifty in T20s.

Advertisement

Partnership Partnership records for the duo As per Cricbuzz, this was the 6th instance of a 50-plus stand for the 6th wicket or lower in T20 WC playoffs. The 73-run stand between Stubbs and Jansen is also the 2nd-highest for the 6th wicket or lower in T20 WC playoffs after 81* runs added between Marcus Stoinis and Mathhew Wade (AUS) vs PAK, Dubai, 2021 (semis).

Advertisement