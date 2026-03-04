New Zealand overpower South Africa in T20 World Cup semis

In the first semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup , New Zealand defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Marco Jansen's explosive unbeaten knock of 55 helped South Africa reach a total of 169/8 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, a 117-run opening stand between Tim Seifert and Finn Allen helped the side claim a nine-wicket victory. This win means New Zealand are into their 2nd T20 World Cup final.

Match highlights South Africa lose 5 wickets in 1st half After being asked to bat by New Zealand, South Africa had a shaky start with Quinton de Kock falling early after hitting a four and a six. Ryan Rickelton then perished for a golden duck. Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis tried to stabilize the innings but both fell after making 18 and 34 runs respectively. David Miller also departed cheaply for six runs, leaving South Africa at a precarious position of 77/5 in the 10th over.

Partnership impact Crucial partnership between Jansen and Stubbs Jansen walked in at number 7 for his side and formed a crucial partnership worth 73 runs with Tristan Stubbs, who played aggressively. The duo took South Africa past the 150-run mark before Stubbs was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson in the 19th over. After Stubbs departed, Jansen completed his fifty, hitting two sixes. Matt Henry's final over produced six runs and 2 wickets as South Africa failed to push their score around the 180 mark.

Information Summary of the Kiwi bowlers Henry claimed 2/34 from his 4 overs. Cole McConchie bowled one over and claimed 2/9. Ferguson managed 1/29 from 4 overs. James Neesham clocked 1/42 from three overs. Skipper Mitchell Santner was economical (0/25 from 4 overs). Rachin Ravindra picked 2/29.

Jansen 2nd fifty in T20Is for Jansen Jansen's knock was laced with 5 sixes and two fours. He struck at 183.33. Playing his 30th T20I (20 innings), Jansen got to 268 runs at 17.86. This was his 2nd fifty in T20Is (SR: 147.25). As per ESPNcricinfo, Jansen now owns 1,162 runs from 139 T20s (88 innings) at 19.69. He slammed his sixth fifty in T20s.

Partnership Partnership records for Stubbs and Jansen As per Cricbuzz, the partnersip between Stubbs and Jansen was the 6th instance of a 50-plus stand for the 6th wicket or lower in T20 WC playoffs. The 73-run stand between the duo is also the 2nd-highest for the 6th wicket or lower in T20 WC playoffs after 81* runs added between Marcus Stoinis and Mathhew Wade (AUS) vs PAK, Dubai, 2021 (semis).

Do you know? Jansen joins Hussey in this elite list Jansen became the second batter to register a 50-plus score from No. 7 or lower in a T20 WC knockout game. He did so after Michael Hussey who achieved the mark against Pakistan (60* off 24) in the 2010 T20 WC semis at Gros Islet.

QDK Quinton de Kock continues to struggle at Eden Gardens (T20s) De Kock perished for an 8-ball 10 in the 2nd over. With this knock, he got to a tally of 95 runs from 10 T20 matches at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He averages a sorry 9.50 with his strike rate being 110.46, as per ESPNcricinfo. Notably, he has been dismissed six times by pace bowlers across 9 innings. He owns 81 runs at 13.5 against pace at Eden Gardens.

Information Rickelton records his 5th duck in T20s Rickelton perished for a first-ball duck. Playing his 155th T20, the southpaw now owns 5 ducks from 148 innings. 2 of his ducks in T20s have come for South Africa in T20Is from 29 matches.

Duo Key numbers for Brevis and Stubbs Brevis hit 34 off 27 balls, smacking three sixes and 2 fours. He now owns 3,240 T20 runs from 135 matches (125 innings) at 28.92. Brevis, who owns a strike rate of 153-plus, also went past 200 fours (201). Stubbs managed 29 runs off 24 balls. He got to 3,396 T20 runs from 166 matches (147 innings) at 33.62. For South Africa in T20Is, he has 967 runs from 52 matches (47 innings) at 30.21.

Information Ravindra gets to 11 wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 NZ spin all-rounder Ravindra got to 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2026. From six innings, he averages 10.63. His economy rate is 6.88.

Chase Allen shines for New Zealand with gutsy hundred Seifert and Allen looked to be in control from the start and they decimated South Africa with powerful shots in the powerplay. The Kiwis added 84 runs in the first six overs and didn't look behind thereafter. Allen got to a 19-ball fifty and then raced to a 33-ball ton. NZ completed the chase in just 12.5 overs. In the 13th over, Allen smashed Marco Jansen for 4, 4, 6, 6, and 4 to complete his ton.

Do you know? Finn Allen slams fastest T20 World Cup hundred (by balls) Allen's 33-ball 100* is now the fastest in T20 World Cup history (by balls). The previous fastest was West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who took 47 balls against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016.

Tons 3rd T20I century; 3rd NZ batter with T20 WC hundred Allen's 100* was laced with 10 fours and 8 sixes. He owned a strike rate of 303.03. With this effort, Allen has raced to 1,654 runs from 61 T20Is at 29.01. This is his 3rd century in T20Is. He also owns 7 fifties. His strike rate is 171.04. Meanwhile, Allen is now the 3rd New Zealand batsman with a T20 World Cup ton. Brendon McCullum (vs BAN, 2012) and Glenn Phillips (vs SL, 2022) are the others.

Information 3rd batsman with a T20 WC ton against South Africa As per ESPNcricinfo, Allen joined Gayle and Suresh Raina in terms of hitting a T20 World Cup hundred against South Africa. Gayle achieved the feat in 2007 whereas Raina got his hundred in 2010.

Feats Other records attained by Allen This was also the 6th century in T20s for Allen. Playing his 181st match in T20s (178 innings), Allen owns 5,250 runs at 30.88. Besides his six tons, he owns 33 fifties as well. Allen also became the first batsman in T20Is to smash a hundred at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A couple of days earlier, India's Sanju Samson had recorded the highest score here (97* versus WI).

Duo Seifert and Allen make merry in T20 World Cup 2026 Seifert has been in good form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has raced to 274 runs from 7 matches at 45.66. This was his 3rd fifty. His strike rate is 161.17. Allen is now the 3rd-highest scorer in T20 World Cup 2026. He owns 289 runs from 7 innings at 57.80. This was his 2nd fifty-plus score (50s: 1). His strike rate is 203.52. He owns the most sixes (20).

Seifert 16th T20I fifty for Seifert Seifert's knock of 58 from 33 balls was laced with 7 fours and two sixes. With this effort, the 31-year-old raced to 2,227 runs from 89 T20Is (83 innings) at 30.93. This was his 16th fifty in T20Is (SR: 145.46). As per ESPNcricinfo, Seifert owns 189 runs against South Africa from 5 matches at 47.25. He clocked his 2nd fifty.

Information 37th fifty in T20s for Seifert Seifert also got to his 37th fifty in T20s. Playing his 315th T20 (295 innings), he owns 7,360 runs at 28.97. In addition to 37 fifties, he has hit 5 tons.

NZ New Zealand reach their 2nd T20 World Cup final This will be New Zealand's 2nd apperance in T20 World Cup finals. Before this, the Kiwis reached the 2021 T20 World Cup final. However, their joy was cut short by Australia in the summit clash. The match was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The Kiwis joined the likes of India (3), Pakistan (3), England (3), Sri Lanka (3), Australia (2), and West Indies (2) in terms of reaching multiple T20 World Cup finals.