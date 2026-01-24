10-tonne steel bridge stolen in Chhattisgarh's Korba
In a wild turn of events, an entire 70-foot, 10-tonne steel pedestrian bridge disappeared overnight in Korba, Chhattisgarh.
Around 15 people were identified as involved, and a preliminary inquiry suggested gas cutters were used to cut the decades-old structure across the Hasdeo Left Canal, with reports placing the incident between January 16 and January 18.
Locals woke up to find the bridge gone and quickly alerted authorities.
What's happening now
Police jumped into action after corporator Laxman Shrivas filed a complaint.
A special investigation team has already arrested five suspects who admitted they stole the bridge for scrap metal, but two main organizers and several others are still on the run.
Seven tons of stolen steel have been recovered so far.
Meanwhile, residents now have to use a nearby concrete bridge as police continue their search for everyone involved and try to track down where the rest of the metal went.