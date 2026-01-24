10-tonne steel bridge stolen in Chhattisgarh's Korba

What's happening now

Police jumped into action after corporator Laxman Shrivas filed a complaint.

A special investigation team has already arrested five suspects who admitted they stole the bridge for scrap metal, but two main organizers and several others are still on the run.

Seven tons of stolen steel have been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, residents now have to use a nearby concrete bridge as police continue their search for everyone involved and try to track down where the rest of the metal went.