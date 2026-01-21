10-year-old girl on ventilator after alleged torture by CRPF constable, wife
In Greater Noida, a 10-year-old girl is fighting for her life on a ventilator after being allegedly tortured by CRPF constable Tariq Anwar and his wife Rimpa Khatoon.
The couple reportedly kept her as illegal domestic help for over a month, regularly beating her over chores.
On the night of January 14-15, they allegedly assaulted her so badly—kicking, punching, and smashing her head against a wall—that she suffered fractured ribs, broken teeth, torn fingernails, deep wounds, and severe malnutrition.
What's happening now
Doctors quickly recognized signs of abuse and moved the unconscious child to intensive care; she remained critical and on ventilator support in the pediatric intensive care unit.
After two CRPF officers reported the incident, police filed an FIR for attempted culpable homicide and arrested both accused.
The CRPF has suspended Anwar and said it will fully support the girl's medical treatment.
Meanwhile, the Child Welfare Committee stepped in to ensure she gets free treatment and isn't released from care until the investigation is complete—highlighting their commitment to protecting children from such abuse.