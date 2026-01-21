Manchester City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League: Stats
Manchester City suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League. The Norwegian side delivered an impressive attacking display, with Kasper Hogh scoring twice in the first half and Jens Petter Hauge netting a stunning goal in the second. Rayan Cherki scored a consolation goal for City before Rodri was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within 53 seconds.
City's top-eight hopes hang in balance
Despite already qualifying for the knockout round play-offs, Manchester City's chances of finishing in the top eight of the league phase now hang in the balance. This could mean a busy fixture schedule for them in February. Their fate will be decided by their final match against Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium next week. After 7 matches, Man City own 13 points (W4 D1 L2).
Massive record for Hogh
Hogh has scored two goals in the first 24 minutes. As per Opta, this is the earliest a player has scored two UEFA Champions League goals against Man City since Son Heung-min in April 2019 (10 minutes).
Sixth side to take make this record against Man City
Bodo/Glimt are the sixth side to take a 3+ goal UEFA Champions League lead against Manchester City. Teams to take 3-0 lead against Man City in the Champions League: Bayern Munich - October 2013 Barcelona - October 2016 Liverpool - April 2018 Sporting CP - November 2024 Real Madrid - February 2025 Bodo/Glimt - January 2026
Unwanted record for Rodri
There were just 53 seconds between Rodri's first and second yellow cards, the fewest for a sending off for an English club in the UEFA Champions League since Wayne Rooney for Manchester United against Villarreal in September 2005 (4 seconds).
Here are the key records made as Bodo/Glimt stun City
Bodø/Glimt recorded their first ever victory in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L3). Meanwhile, they are also the first side to achieve their maiden win in the competition against an English opponent since Istanbul Basaksehir against Manchester United in November 2020. Bodø/Glimt are the first Norwegian side to beat English opposition in major European competition since Viking defeated Chelsea 4-2 in the UEFA Cup in October 2002.