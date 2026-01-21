Manchester City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League: Stats 

Manchester City suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League . The Norwegian side delivered an impressive attacking display, with Kasper Hogh scoring twice in the first half and Jens Petter Hauge netting a stunning goal in the second. Rayan Cherki scored a consolation goal for City before Rodri was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within 53 seconds.

Future prospects City's top-eight hopes hang in balance Despite already qualifying for the knockout round play-offs, Manchester City's chances of finishing in the top eight of the league phase now hang in the balance. This could mean a busy fixture schedule for them in February. Their fate will be decided by their final match against Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium next week. After 7 matches, Man City own 13 points (W4 D1 L2).

Information Massive record for Hogh Hogh has scored two goals in the first 24 minutes. As per Opta, this is the earliest a player has scored two UEFA Champions League goals against Man City since Son Heung-min in April 2019 (10 minutes).

Record Sixth side to take make this record against Man City Bodo/Glimt are the sixth side to take a 3+ goal UEFA Champions League lead against Manchester City. Teams to take 3-0 lead against Man City in the Champions League: Bayern Munich - October 2013 Barcelona - October 2016 Liverpool - April 2018 Sporting CP - November 2024 Real Madrid - February 2025 Bodo/Glimt - January 2026

Do you know? Unwanted record for Rodri There were just 53 seconds between Rodri's first and second yellow cards, the fewest for a sending off for an English club in the UEFA Champions League since Wayne Rooney for Manchester United against Villarreal in September 2005 (4 seconds).