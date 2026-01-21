Listing batters with 1,000-plus runs in WPL

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma on Tuesday became the fourth player to complete 1,000 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL) . The 21-year-old achieved this feat during a 29-run knock against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Shafali's sensational strokeplay in the powerplay overs makes her one of the most destructive batters in the competition's history. On this note, we list down the batters with 1,000-plus runs in WPL.

#4 Shafali Verma - 1,014 runs Shafali has scored 1,014 runs in WPL from 32 matches at an average of 34.96. Her tally includes seven fifties and a strike rate of 155.04. No other batter with at least 500 runs in the league has a strike rate of even 145. The aggressive opener has hit a whopping 53 sixes in the league, while no other batter even comes close with less than 40 sixes. Shafali's best WPL score is 84.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur - 1,091 runs Earlier in the season, Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian to complete 1,000 WPL runs. So far, the MI captain has tallied 1,091 runs from 33 WPL matches at 43.64. The tally includes 10 fifties as her best score is a stupendous 95*. Her strike rate of 143.55 is also phenomenal. Notably, Kaur has led MI to two WPL titles so far.

Advertisement

#2 Meg Lanning - 1,145 runs UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning owns the second spot on this list. The Australian legend has scored 1,145 runs from 32 WPL matches at an average of 39.48 (SR: 126.37). Lanning, who led Delhi Capitals to the finals in each of the first three seasons, has touched the 50-run mark 11 times in the competition. Her best score reads 92.

Advertisement