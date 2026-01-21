Gabriel Jesus stars as Arsenal beat Inter in Champions League

Arsenal continued their perfect run in the UEFA Champions League , thanks to a stellar performance from Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker scored two goals as the Gunners defeated Inter Milan 3-1 at San Siro in Matchweek 7 of the 2025-26 season. The win not only secured a top-two finish for Arsenal but also extended their winning streak to seven matches in this season's competition.

Match highlights Jesus opens scoring early for Arsenal The Gunners dominated the match from the start, with Jesus scoring his first goal in the 10th minute. The Brazilian striker poked a finish from close range to give Arsenal an early lead. However, Inter responded with Petar Sucic leveling the score by striking a powerful shot past David Raya from outside the box after Nicolo Barella's initial attempt was blocked.

Tactical play Arsenal regain lead through set-piece; Gyokeres adds 3rd goal Arsenal regained their lead in the 31st minute, capitalizing on a set-piece. Leandro Trossard headed Bukayo Saka's deep corner back into the area, where an unmarked Jesus nodded it in. This was the 19th goal Arsenal have scored from corners this season, making them the leaders in Europe's top five leagues for goals from corners. Substitute Viktor Gyokeres sealed the deal for Arsenal with a stunning strike from outside the box in the 84th minute from a Saka assist.

Information Arsenal own 21 points; Inter suffer 3rd successive defeat After 7 matches, Arsenal own 21 points. Mikel Arteta's men have scored 20 goals and conceded only two. Arsenal's goal difference of +18 means they are likely to finish top of the 36-team table. Inter suffered their 3rd successive defeat in this season's Champions League. Inter are placed 9th and own 12 points (W4).

