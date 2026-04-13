11 killed after van collides with cement mixer in Maharashtra 

The collision was so intense that the passengers didn't have time to react. Out of 12 passengers in the vehicle, 11 died on the spot while one survived with serious injuries. The survivor, an elderly woman, is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Local residents rushed to help after hearing the loud crash and assisted in pulling out bodies from the mangled vehicle.

Investigation ongoing

Reason behind accident still unknown

The Titwala police reached the spot soon after and started the panchnama process. While the official death toll is yet to be confirmed, fears are that it may rise. The reason behind the crash is still unknown as investigations are underway. Efforts are also being made to clear damaged vehicles from the road, which had caused traffic disruption on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar route for several hours before being cleared.