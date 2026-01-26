11 security personnel injured in Maoist IED blasts in Chhattisgarh
India
On Sunday, 11 security personnel were hurt after six IED blasts occurred during an anti-Naxalite operation near the Karegutta hills in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
The mission involved DRG and CRPF's CoBRA units targeting a major Maoist stronghold along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.
What happened next?
Among those injured were 10 DRG jawans and a CoBRA sub-inspector; some suffered serious leg or eye injuries.
All have been airlifted to Raipur for treatment and are reportedly stable, according to Inspector General Sunderraj P.
This attack is part of ongoing clashes as security operations continue, with the Centre setting a March 31, 2026, deadline to end the Left-wing insurgency.