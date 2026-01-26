11 security personnel injured in Maoist IED blasts in Chhattisgarh

What happened next?

Among those injured were 10 DRG jawans and a CoBRA sub-inspector; some suffered serious leg or eye injuries.

All have been airlifted to Raipur for treatment and are reportedly stable, according to Inspector General Sunderraj P.

This attack is part of ongoing clashes as security operations continue, with the Centre setting a March 31, 2026, deadline to end the Left-wing insurgency.