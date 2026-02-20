11-year-old boy dies after falling into drain with no cover India Feb 20, 2026

In a heartbreaking incident, 11-year-old Kanhaiya Chaurasiya lost his life when his bicycle slipped into an open drain hidden by bushes in Gorakhpur's Rapti Nagar Extension Colony.

He was returning home to Mudila alias Mundera village after purchasing stationery items when the accident happened; despite his father rushing him to the Medical College, doctors declared him dead.

The drain, the boy's father alleged, had sharp iron rods protruding that caused severe injuries.