11-year-old boy dies after falling into drain with no cover
In a heartbreaking incident, 11-year-old Kanhaiya Chaurasiya lost his life when his bicycle slipped into an open drain hidden by bushes in Gorakhpur's Rapti Nagar Extension Colony.
He was returning home to Mudila alias Mundera village after purchasing stationery items when the accident happened; despite his father rushing him to the Medical College, doctors declared him dead.
The drain, the boy's father alleged, had sharp iron rods protruding that caused severe injuries.
Neighbors say they warned authorities about drain danger
People living nearby said they'd warned authorities several times about the dangerous, uncovered drain but nothing changed.
Police have started an investigation and promised legal action against those responsible.
Sadly, this isn't the first time—similar accidents have happened before, raising big questions about how safe kids really are in their own neighborhoods.