Trump gives Iran 10-day nuclear deal deadline

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated sharply, with President Donald Trump giving Iran a 10-day deadline to reach a nuclear deal, proclaiming an agreement would be made "one way or another" if diplomacy fails. The ultimatum comes after stalled negotiations in Geneva over Tehran's nuclear program. "We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them," Trump warned, hinting at possible military action if diplomacy fails.

Military buildup US military buildup in West Asia In response to the stalled negotiations, the US has been ramping up its military presence in West Asia by deploying two aircraft carrier strike groups, five destroyers, and three combat ships in the region close to Iran. A large number of US aircraft have also been moved to nearby airbases. Trump hinted that if a deal isn't reached soon, the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean may be used for military action against Tehran.

Evacuation warning Poland urges citizens to leave Iran Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged all Polish nationals to leave Iran immediately due to the escalating situation. He warned that "the possibility of heated conflict is very real, and in a few hours, evacuation may no longer be an option." The warning comes as Iran conducts naval drills with Russia near major shipping routes and live-fire exercises, further raising tensions in the region.

Economic impact Global impact of escalating tensions The escalating tensions have sparked global worries about a possible wider regional conflict, prompting several countries to call for restraint and diplomacy. Oil prices have reacted to the uncertainty, with Brent crude trading near $70.50 a barrel and US crude above $65. The situation has also raised fears of disruption to energy supplies from the region, which is a major source of the world's oil.

Humanitarian issue UNICEF calls for access to detained children in Iran In related news, UNICEF has expressed deep concern over children arrested during recent public unrest in Iran. In a statement, the agency said, "UNICEF is deeply concerned by the reports that children arrested in connection with the recent public unrest in Iran remain in detention." The organization urged immediate access to all detained children to assess their situation and well-being.