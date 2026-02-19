Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran slams match-winning 95* versus Canada: Key stats

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran played a match-winning role in helping his side defeat Canada in Match 39 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. Zadran's score of an unbeaten 95 propelled the Afghans to a score of 200/4 in 20 overs. In response, Canada could only manage 118/8 to lose by 82 runs. Here are the details and stats of Zadran.

Knock A superb 95-run stand alongside Atal Zadran and his opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30 off 20 balls) gave Afghanistan a solid start with a 47-run opening stand. However, Canada made a strong comeback by picking up the wickets of Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib in quick succession. Zadran's 95-run partnership with Sediqullah Atal was immense. He then addeed 31 runs alongside Azmatullah Omarzai and 25* with Darwish Rasooli.

Stats Zadran slams his 29th T20 fifty, surpasses 100 sixes Zadran slammed seven fours and five sixes during his innings. He faced 56 balls and struck at 169.94. In 65 T20Is, he now has 1,865 runs at 33.30. This was his 16th T20I fifty. Overall in T20s, Zadran has collected 3,633 runs from 135 matches at 32.43. This was his 29th fifty in T20s (100s: 1). Notably, Zadran completed 100 T20 sixes (104).

