Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi claims his 4th four-fer in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan secured an impressive 82-run victory over Canada in their final Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The game took place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Ibrahim Zadran was the star performer for Afghanistan, scoring an unbeaten 95 runs and leading his team to a total of 200 for four. Mohammad Nabi then put up a stellar bowling performance, taking four wickets and restricting Canada to just 118 runs for eight wickets.
Bowling brilliance
Nabi shines with a four-fer
Nabi was the star of the show with the ball, picking up four wickets for just seven runs in his four overs. Introduced in the 6th over, Nabi trumped Yuvraj Samra off the 2nd ball. In the 8th over, he got the key wicket of Nicholas Kirton. Harsh Thaker, who hit 30 runs, fell prey to Nabi in the 16th over. His final victim was Dilon Heyliger in the 18th over. Besides Nabi, Rashid Khan also chipped in with 2/19 from 4 overs.
Stats
Nabi posts his 2nd T20 World Cup four-fer
Nabi has raced to 109 T20I scalps from 152 matches (138 innings) at 27.77. He took his 4th four-fer. This is now his career-best T20I figures. Meanwhile, in 34 T20 World Cup matches, Nabi has 27 wickets at 24.07. This was his 2nd four-fer in T20 World Cup. Overall in T20s, he has picked 411 wickets at 24.66. He claimed his 8th four-fer (5w: 1).