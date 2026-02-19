Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi claims his 4th four-fer in T20Is: Stats

Bowling brilliance

Nabi shines with a four-fer

Nabi was the star of the show with the ball, picking up four wickets for just seven runs in his four overs. Introduced in the 6th over, Nabi trumped Yuvraj Samra off the 2nd ball. In the 8th over, he got the key wicket of Nicholas Kirton. Harsh Thaker, who hit 30 runs, fell prey to Nabi in the 16th over. His final victim was Dilon Heyliger in the 18th over. Besides Nabi, Rashid Khan also chipped in with 2/19 from 4 overs.