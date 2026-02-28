1,100 students stranded in Iran after Israel-US airstrikes
More than 1,100 students from Jammu and Kashmir are stranded in Iran after recent Israel-US airstrikes led to flight cancelations and closed airspace.
Most of these students are studying medicine and haven't been able to return home, while about 900 out of 2,000 have already returned to India.
Families back home worried
With flights grounded and explosions reported in cities like Tehran, families back home are worried.
Student groups have reached out to Prime Minister Modi for help, asking for quick evacuation.
India's aviation authority has restricted flights over the region due to safety risks, and the government has set up helplines—but many students just want a safe way back.