T20 World Cup: Rinku Singh set to re-join India camp 

Rinku had left the T20 World Cup squad a few days ago due to his father's deteriorating health. However, he joined the squad ahead of India's clash against Zimbabwe. Rinku wasn't included in the playing XI for that match on Thursday. On Friday, Rinku traveled to Delhi and then Aligarh by road for the last rites, which were conducted at a crematorium near Ramghat Road. Rinku and his four brothers performed the last rites together, with many family members, relatives, and locals in attendance.

Key details of Rinku's travel and his father's last rites

"He flew to Delhi and travelled to Aligarh via road to attend the last rites of his father," a source in the know of things told PTI. The source informed that the cricketer reached his hometown about an hour before the last rites which were carried on at a crematorium near Ramghat Road. "A lot of people were present at the crematorium. Rinku along with his four brothers was there as they all performed the last rites," added the source.