US backs Pakistan's 'right to defend itself' against Taliban
What's the story
The United States has expressed its support for Pakistan's "right to defend itself" against attacks from the Taliban in Afghanistan. This comes after Pakistan's Defense Minister described the situation as an "open war" with its neighbor. According to Reuters, a spokesperson from the US State Department said in an emailed statement, "The United States supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group."
Trump's remarks
'I would intervene, but...'
On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he shares a "very, very well" relationship with Pakistan and praised its leadership. When asked by reporters whether he would intervene in the conflict, he replied, "I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great general. They have a great leader. Two of the people that [sic] I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well."
Conflict acknowledgment
Both sides report heavy losses
The recent violence began after Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory last weekend. This led to retaliatory attacks from Afghanistan along the border on Thursday. The US State Department said it was aware of the escalating tensions and "outbreak of fighting between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban." Both sides have claimed to inflict heavy losses in this conflict.
Human cost
US accuses Taliban of failing to uphold counterterrorism commitments
The US State Department has expressed its sadness over the loss of life due to the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif termed it an "open war." The State Department also accused the Taliban of failing to uphold their counterterrorism commitments. "The Taliban have consistently failed to uphold their counterterrorism commitments," the department said, adding, Terrorist groups use Afghanistan as a launching pad for their heinous attacks."