US backs Pakistan's 'right to defend itself' against Taliban

The United States has expressed its support for Pakistan's "right to defend itself" against attacks from the Taliban in Afghanistan . This comes after Pakistan's Defense Minister described the situation as an "open war" with its neighbor. According to Reuters, a spokesperson from the US State Department said in an emailed statement, "The United States supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group."

Trump's remarks 'I would intervene, but...' On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he shares a "very, very well" relationship with Pakistan and praised its leadership. When asked by reporters whether he would intervene in the conflict, he replied, "I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great general. They have a great leader. Two of the people that [sic] I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well."

Conflict acknowledgment Both sides report heavy losses The recent violence began after Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory last weekend. This led to retaliatory attacks from Afghanistan along the border on Thursday. The US State Department said it was aware of the escalating tensions and "outbreak of fighting between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban." Both sides have claimed to inflict heavy losses in this conflict.

