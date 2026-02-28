Bolivia: Plane carrying banknotes crashes, 15 feared dead
What's the story
A cargo plane carrying newly printed Bolivian currency crashed near La Paz, Bolivia's capital, on Friday. The incident left at least 15 people dead and damaged around a dozen vehicles on a highway, according to Reuters, which cited an official as saying. Bolivian Defense Minister Marcelo Salinas said the Hercules C-130 plane "landed and veered off the runway" at El Alto airport before ending up in a nearby field.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway
Fire chief Pavel Tovar confirmed at least 15 deaths but didn't clarify if they were from the plane or the highway. Salinas didn't confirm the number of fatalities either, adding that an investigation is underway. Bolivian Air Force Gen Sergio Lora said two crew members are still missing. The aircraft was arriving from Santa Cruz with its cargo when it crashed.
Crash aftermath
Banknotes had no legal tender status
Images from the scene showed debris and bodies on the road. The plane was carrying Central Bank banknotes to La Paz. Central Bank President David Espinoza clarified that these banknotes had no legal tender status because they had not yet entered circulation. Authorities have temporarily suspended all flights to and from El Alto airport following the crash incident in the South American nation.