Premier League 2025-26, Wolves stun Aston Villa 2-0: Key stats

In a stunning upset, Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated third-placed Aston Villa 2-0 at Molineux Stadium in Matchweek 28 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The victory was powered by goals from Joao Gomes and Rodrigo Gomes. The match was played in rainy conditions and saw the home side showing more determination than their opponents. The win also helped Wolves surpass Derby's all-time Premier League low points tally, much to the delight of their supporters.

Match details Villa dominate 1st half but fail to create clear chances Despite Aston Villa's first-half pressure, they failed to create significant chances against Wolves. Ollie Watkins had a shot blocked while Pau Torres headed over the bar. Douglas Luiz also tried his luck but was denied by Jose Sa in goal for Wolves. The best chance of the half fell to returning Toti Gomes, who unfortunately misfired his shot.

Goal details Gomes brothers shine for Wolves in 2nd half Wolves took the lead through Joao Gomes, who scored his first goal in a year. The strike came after a slick attacking move, with Adam Armstrong's lay-off perfectly setting up Joao Gomes to fire home. Despite Villa's attempts to equalize, including the introduction of Tammy Abraham, Wolves defended resolutely and doubled their lead deep into stoppage time through substitute Rodrigo Gomes.

Opta stats Massive records for Wolves After an 11-match winless run at home in the Premier League between May and December 2025 that saw them pick up just two points (D2 L9), Wolves have since avoided defeat in four of their last six in the competition at Molineux, picking up eight points (W2 D2 L2). This was only the second time that Wolves won a Premier League match 2-0 with both of their goals coming from their only two shots on target, after also doing so against Manchester City in October 2019.

Opta stats (2) More key numbers from the Molineux Rodrigo Gomes scored Wolves' second-latest goal in the Premier League (97:09), after Hwang Hee-Chan against Manchester United on Boxing Day 2024 (98:04). Joao Gomes netted his first Premier League goal since February 2025 (v Fulham), ending a run of 37 consecutive appearances in the competition without a goal. Meanwhile, Adam Armstrong has provided as many assists in the Premier League since joining Wolves (2 in 5 games) as he managed in his previous 48 appearances in the competition for Southampton.

Information A look at the points table After 28 matches, Villa are currently third in the points table. They remain on 51 points (W15 D6 L7). Manchester United can topple Villa next on goal difference, if they overcome Crystal Palace at home. Wolves claimed just their 2nd win of the season. They now have 13 points.