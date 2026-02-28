DMK youth wing member arrested for toddler's sexual assault, murder

A member of the youth wing of Tamil Nadu 's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. The suspect, Periyanayagam, was arrested after the child's biological father raised suspicions about her death, NDTV reported. The child had died in December after being rushed to a hospital due to health complications.

Investigation progress Suspect has confessed to sexually assaulting baby A post-mortem examination of the child revealed internal injuries, raising suspicions of sexual assault. The final forensic report is still awaited. A senior police officer confirmed to NDTV that "the suspect has confessed to sexually assaulting the baby." He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and murder charges have also been invoked against him.

Political repercussions Opposition slams DMK over rising crimes against women, children The incident has sparked a political row in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties accusing the government of not doing enough to prevent crimes against women and children. Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), slammed the ruling DMK for its alleged indifference toward such crimes. He said "crime against women is increasing day by day" and accused the government of emboldening criminals.

