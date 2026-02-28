DMK youth wing member arrested for toddler's sexual assault, murder
What's the story
A member of the youth wing of Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. The suspect, Periyanayagam, was arrested after the child's biological father raised suspicions about her death, NDTV reported. The child had died in December after being rushed to a hospital due to health complications.
Investigation progress
Suspect has confessed to sexually assaulting baby
A post-mortem examination of the child revealed internal injuries, raising suspicions of sexual assault. The final forensic report is still awaited. A senior police officer confirmed to NDTV that "the suspect has confessed to sexually assaulting the baby." He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and murder charges have also been invoked against him.
Political repercussions
Opposition slams DMK over rising crimes against women, children
The incident has sparked a political row in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties accusing the government of not doing enough to prevent crimes against women and children. Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), slammed the ruling DMK for its alleged indifference toward such crimes. He said "crime against women is increasing day by day" and accused the government of emboldening criminals.
Government response
DMK defends measures against crimes
In response to the criticism, the DMK government defended its measures against crimes targeting women and children. They emphasized that stringent measures are in place and the law will take its course. The party highlighted swift investigations and fast-tracked trials in previous cases, such as those related to Anna University sexual assault incidents.