12 crore+ students' biometrics updated in 6 months: UIDAI
India
UIDAI has updated the biometrics of over 1.2 crore students across 1 lakh+ schools in just six months.
The push started in September 2025 and MBU for children aged 7-15 is free of cost for one year beginning October 1, 2025—with free updates available at any Aadhaar center.
Why is MBU important?
Having your biometrics up-to-date is now key for smooth access to scholarships, government schemes, and big entrance exams like NEET, JEE, and CUET.
UIDAI is working with schools (through UDISE+) to identify students due for MBU and coordinate camps with schools and education departments—which can help reduce the risk of authentication failures blocking access to those opportunities.