12 dead, many sick in Haryana village; contaminated water suspected
Chayansa, a small village in Haryana, is facing a serious health scare—12 people have died in just two weeks, and many others are feeling sick with fever and body aches.
Locals and officials think the culprit might be contaminated drinking water.
Medical teams have screened over 400 villagers since February 1, but of roughly 300 blood samples tested so far, only two confirmed Hepatitis B or C.
The bigger worry: out of 107 homes tested, water from 23 showed bacterial contamination and poor chlorination.
Authorities are working to pinpoint the cause and keep Chayansa's 5,000 residents safe.