12 ISIS, Al-Qaeda-linked suspects, who met via gaming app, arrested 

A multi-state operation has led to the arrest of 12 people with suspected links to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The arrests were made by Andhra Pradesh and Delhi police in a joint operation. The suspects were allegedly in contact with foreign handlers from AQIS and ISIS through a gaming app.

Radicalization efforts Suspects were part of a group called 'Benex Com' Officials stated that they had links with "Benex Com," a group affiliated with ISIS. They allegedly replaced India's national flag with that of ISIS on social media and mocked the national anthem. The group also advocated for turning India into an Islamic state and was planning to travel to Pakistan for training.

Network growth Three suspects from Andhra Pradesh formed 'Al Malik Islamic Youth' The three suspects from Andhra Pradesh, Mohammad Rahmatullah Shareef, Mirza Sohail Beg, and Mohammad Danish, had allegedly formed the "Al Malik Islamic Youth" group to radicalize youth for jihad. They expanded their network across several states by coordinating with operatives in different regions. The trio also posted videos projecting themselves as Mujahideen and imitated Osama bin Laden while engaging in radical propaganda.

Advertisement