1,200 Indian students stranded in Iran amid Israel-US conflict
About 1,200 Indian students, most of whom are medical students, are stuck in Iran after US and Israeli strikes began this weekend.
While many returned home following an embassy advisory, hundreds stayed back for important exams on March 5.
Now, student groups are urging the government to help get everyone out safely.
Embassy advised us to leave immediately, but no permission
With internet and mobile connectivity disrupted in parts of Iran from Saturday morning, updates are coming through slowly.
One student, Mehak Hussain, shared that "the embassy advised us to leave immediately, but our university did not allow us."
Student associations have contacted Foreign Minister Jaishankar, urging proactive measures, and have written to Prime Minister Modi seeking urgent intervention, including requests for exam postponements and help with evacuation.
Student groups urge government to act fast
Student groups want the government to act fast—pointing to previous evacuation efforts (for example, Operation Sindhu).
The situation highlights how tough it is for students abroad to balance safety warnings with academic commitments when things heat up in the region.