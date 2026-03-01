1,200 Indian students stranded in Iran amid Israel-US conflict

Embassy advised us to leave immediately, but no permission

With internet and mobile connectivity disrupted in parts of Iran from Saturday morning, updates are coming through slowly.

One student, Mehak Hussain, shared that "the embassy advised us to leave immediately, but our university did not allow us."

Student associations have contacted Foreign Minister Jaishankar, urging proactive measures, and have written to Prime Minister Modi seeking urgent intervention, including requests for exam postponements and help with evacuation.