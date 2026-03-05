1,204 people booked for drunk driving on Holi in Delhi
Holi celebrations in Delhi got a reality check this year as traffic police booked 1,204 people for drunk driving on March 4.
Officers set up checkpoints at 134 busy intersections and used breath analyzers to keep the roads safer.
Alongside, they also flagged 3,725 other violations—think over-speeding, running red lights, triple riding, and more.
Police seized illegal firearms, cannabis, and illicit liquor
Nearly 3,000 traffic officers were out on duty for Holi enforcement, backed by PCR vans and a total force of around 15,000 personnel across the city.
The western part of Delhi saw the most drunk driving cases (297), but violations popped up everywhere—from central to eastern ranges.
Plus, in a pre-Holi sweep called Operation Aaghat, police seized illegal firearms, cannabis, and thousands of bottles of illicit liquor—making their safety message loud and clear: party safe or face serious consequences.