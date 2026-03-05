1,204 people booked for drunk driving on Holi in Delhi

Police seized illegal firearms, cannabis, and illicit liquor

Nearly 3,000 traffic officers were out on duty for Holi enforcement, backed by PCR vans and a total force of around 15,000 personnel across the city.

The western part of Delhi saw the most drunk driving cases (297), but violations popped up everywhere—from central to eastern ranges.

Plus, in a pre-Holi sweep called Operation Aaghat, police seized illegal firearms, cannabis, and thousands of bottles of illicit liquor—making their safety message loud and clear: party safe or face serious consequences.