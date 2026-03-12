13 dead, several critical after drinking contaminated milk in AP
In Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, 13 people, including a child and an elderly woman, died after drinking milk contaminated with ethylene glycol, a toxic chemical.
The milk came from Varalakshmi Dairy and was distributed to over 100 families in mid-February 2026, before the cluster was first noticed on February 22, 2026.
People soon began experiencing severe symptoms like vomiting, stomach pain, and kidney issues.
Dairy owner arrested, facility sealed
Forensic tests confirmed the contamination. The dairy owner has been arrested and the facility sealed.
Police have filed charges while food safety teams are testing more products and checking on affected residents (blood samples from about 315 people were collected and sent for testing, including toxicological examinations).
Nine patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals, with several requiring dialysis and ventilator support.
Local officials say they're keeping a close watch and promise strict action against those responsible.