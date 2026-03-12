13 dead, several critical after drinking contaminated milk in AP

Dairy owner arrested, facility sealed

Forensic tests confirmed the contamination. The dairy owner has been arrested and the facility sealed.

Police have filed charges while food safety teams are testing more products and checking on affected residents (blood samples from about 315 people were collected and sent for testing, including toxicological examinations).

Nine patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals, with several requiring dialysis and ventilator support.

Local officials say they're keeping a close watch and promise strict action against those responsible.